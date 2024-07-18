In those five games, Ware is averaging 18 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks a game, while eclipsing double-digit points in each and every one of his appearances.

Overall this summer, Ware has appeared in five summer league contests for the Heat between the Sacramento and Las Vegas summer leagues.

Since becoming the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft back in June to the Miami Heat, former Indiana big man Kel'el Ware has torn up the NBA Summer League.

In Ware's Las Vegas summer league debut on July 13 against the Boston Celtics, Ware went for 17 points on 7-9 shooting. He snatched three rebounds, three assists and three rebounds in that game as well.

Ware's first double-double of the NBA 2K25 Summer League came on July 15 versus the Boston Celtics, where Ware tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds. He added an assist, a block and a steal in that contest as well, shooting 5-12 from the field.

On Wednesday, July 17 against the Dallas Mavericks, Ware recorded a 24 point and 10 rebound double-double. He added three blocks and a steal as well, while going 9-12 from the floor.

Through three games this summer at the NBA 2K25 Summer League, Ware has flashed the very potential that led to the Heat taking a chance on the young big man out of Little Rock Arkansas.

In 26.3 minutes a game this summer, Ware is averaging nearly a double-double, scoring 17.3 points and grabbing 8.3 rebounds a night. The 7-footer is also shooting an efficient 63.6% from the field and 40.0% from three -- on 1.7 attempts per game.

Check out some highlights from Ware's dominant performance against the Mavericks below.