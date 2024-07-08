Former Indiana big man Kel'el Ware made his NBA Summer League debut over the weekend for the Heat after Miami selected him with the No. 15 pick in June's NBA Draft

In Ware's summer league debut on Saturday, the 7-footer tallied 12 points, six rebounds and five blocks in a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Ware flashed some ability on the offensive end while also demonstrating his elite rim protecting skills.

After a solid showing in his first game, Ware exploded for 26 points to lead all scorers in his second game of the weekend against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Ware added 11 rebounds, three assists and a rejection in just under 30 minutes of action. The 7-footer went 12-21 from the floor and 2-5 from 3-point land.