Indiana football announced on Monday the construction of a football-only weight room in Memorial Stadium's North End Zone facility thanks to a financial donation from Indiana University alumnus Jay Wilkinson.

"We are very appreciative of Jay's long-standing support and commitment to positively impacting our student-athletes," said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. "This project will not only provide our football student-athletes with the necessary equipment and space to maximize their abilities and opportunities as IU student-athletes, but also the flexibility to use the space 24/7, 365 days a year."

The new weight room space is planned to be part of the W. Jay and Nancy Wilkinson Performance Center in Memorial Stadium and planning the space is already underway with expected completion in early 2024.

"As a passionate supporter of Indiana University and its student-athletes, I know how important it is to have access to the type of facilities that give students the chance to maximize their abilities," Wilkinson said. "It's been wonderful to see the overhaul of IU Athletics' facilities in recent years. I feel privileged to be able to play a part in that effort, and to support the amazing student-athletes who so proudly represent this great university."