Jordan Hulls discusses 'The Bounty', JH1 and more
Jordan Hulls remains a staple in Bloomington and the entire state of Indiana following a terrific high school and college career, but now his game has taken him over to Europe.
Following a terrific season just a year ago when he was named Euro Cup MVP, the league, like many others, has been in limbo ever since the coronavirus hit.
With so many questions still to be answered, it is uncertain if he will head back to Europe or find another opportunity, but either way his goal is to remain on the court.
"Of course I still feel really good… training here is something I love doing and wouldn’t mind doing the rest of my life but for me I just don’t feel ready to hang it up especially the way things ended," Hulls told Indiana Sports Beat. "But you never know what is going to happen and when teams and leagues will open things up. My goal is to still go over and play once the fall hits.”
Though he still wants to continue his playing career, Hulls continues to focus on his JH1 academy and camps, helping in any way he can.
"I opened up JH1 for one-on-one workouts… JH1 training is something I am very passionate about and have done it every summer I've been back," Hulls explained. "I want to make sure every kid can get my full attention. Now I’m trying to open it up to anyone who wants it… even virtual training through Zoom and do everything outdoors at my hoop. I’m willing to try anything out.”
“My JH1 camp doesn't have a date yet. I'm just waiting to see what happens," Hulls added. "I know things are starting to open up... getting access to a gym as well is something I need to figure out. But I think in a couple more weeks I will talk with some more people that can help me with a gym… but I’m for sure keeping all of my options open.”
While Hulls is staying busy with individual workouts and training through his JH1 academy, he is also getting ready for 'The Bounty'. An NBA2K tournament set up by former teammate Will Sheehey, Hulls is one of many former Hoosiers that will take part in the event, but he's not sure how far he'll make it.
"I don’t know how good I’ll be compared to some of these kids who play all of the time," Hulls said. "I do have a system but I just bought it for the quarantine and I haven’t played it as much with two kids… I’m getting a little old."
While there is a prize for the winner, a lot of the winnings go towards the COVID-19 relief efforts.
“You can raise awareness and assist COVID-19 funds and any other charities you want as well... it’ll be a good time.” Hulls added. “Will [Sheehey] is actually the one who put this all together and is the leader of our non-gaming pact"
Looking towards the future, there continues to be talk and a real following for an Indiana alumni team to take part in the TBT Tournament that takes place each summer. While there is nothing set in stone yet, there is a feeling something may be coming soon.
“It has to. We have to get it going," Hulls said of making a team. "Everyone is going to be itching to play and to play with some former guys. Some of the issues are we had too many guards or bigs and that has been the issue."
"We are trying to get that going. We would for sure get a lot of fans and help the TBT as well. It would be a really cool opportunity to bring Hoosier Nation together and watch everyone play.”
To listen to the rest of the interview and more, check out the tweet below.
📣 New Podcast! "Jordan Hulls joins us to talk #iubb, JH1 training, and the upcoming NBA2K Challenge" on @Spreaker https://t.co/znDqxMxb0y— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) May 13, 2020
