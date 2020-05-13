Jordan Hulls remains a staple in Bloomington and the entire state of Indiana following a terrific high school and college career, but now his game has taken him over to Europe.

Following a terrific season just a year ago when he was named Euro Cup MVP, the league, like many others, has been in limbo ever since the coronavirus hit.

With so many questions still to be answered, it is uncertain if he will head back to Europe or find another opportunity, but either way his goal is to remain on the court.

"Of course I still feel really good… training here is something I love doing and wouldn’t mind doing the rest of my life but for me I just don’t feel ready to hang it up especially the way things ended," Hulls told Indiana Sports Beat. "But you never know what is going to happen and when teams and leagues will open things up. My goal is to still go over and play once the fall hits.”

Though he still wants to continue his playing career, Hulls continues to focus on his JH1 academy and camps, helping in any way he can.

"I opened up JH1 for one-on-one workouts… JH1 training is something I am very passionate about and have done it every summer I've been back," Hulls explained. "I want to make sure every kid can get my full attention. Now I’m trying to open it up to anyone who wants it… even virtual training through Zoom and do everything outdoors at my hoop. I’m willing to try anything out.”

“My JH1 camp doesn't have a date yet. I'm just waiting to see what happens," Hulls added. "I know things are starting to open up... getting access to a gym as well is something I need to figure out. But I think in a couple more weeks I will talk with some more people that can help me with a gym… but I’m for sure keeping all of my options open.”