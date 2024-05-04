Vanhorse has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his collegiate career. He just wrapped up his fifth season of college football in 2023 and has at least one year of eligibility remaining.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Running back Solomon Vanhorse became the second former James Madison player to commit to Indiana out of the transfer portal on Saturday.

Vanhorse began is collegiate career all the way back in 2019 at James Madison.

During his first three collegiate seasons with the Dukes, Vanhorse was used frequently out of the backfield. Across his first three seasons in Vanhorse, the Alpharetta, Georgia native amassed over 1,000 yards of total offense.

Injuries have limited Vanhorse’s production throughout the last two seasons. The 5-foot-9, 183 pound back failed to record a carry over the last two years at JMU and tallied just seven receptions.

On special teams is where Vanhorse’s effect will most likely be felt in Bloomington. Vanhorse was an FCS All-American in 2021 as a kick returner.