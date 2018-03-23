IU junior starting pitcher Jonathan Stiever added another stellar start to his 2018 resume Friday afternoon at Iowa, as he led the Hoosiers to victory, 4-2, in IU’s first official Big Ten matchup of the season.

Coming off 8.0 innings of 1-run ball against Pacific and 6.0 innings of scoreless, 2-hit ball against Northern Illinois, Stiever notched 7.0 innings and allowed three hits and one run on Friday.

Stiever held off the strong Iowa offense, allowing IU to score three runs and maintain a lead for sophomore pitcher Cal Krueger in the eighth and ninth innings. Krueger allowed three hits and one run, after being roughed up for four hits and two runs by Northern Illinois last weekend.

Perhaps the biggest story of the day was how the resurging IU offense jumped all over top Iowa pitcher Nick Allgeyer, who boasted a 2.15 ERA coming into the game, which was fifth-best in the conference. Allgeyer surrendered 10 hits and three runs in 7.0 innings pitched.

Center fielder Logan Kaletha extended his streak of reaching base safely to 18 games Friday as well, with two hits and a walk. The only game in which Kaletha has not reached base was the second game of the season against Kansas State. He’s recorded a hit in all but four games, and leads the team with a .500 on-base percentage.

Kaletha added a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning that pushed IU to a 2-1 lead, and the Hoosiers never looked back. Junior catcher Ryan Fineman later singled in the sixth inning to make the lead 3-1, and senior outfielder Laren Eustace was hit in the knee with the bases loaded in the eighth to make the score 4-1. Junior designated hitter Matt Lloyd started the scoring with a solo home run as well.

The Hoosiers play a second game Friday evening against Iowa and play the third game Sunday due to potential inclement weather on Saturday.

Click HERE to view the Game Two recap against Iowa on Friday evening.