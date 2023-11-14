A year ago today, an anonymous donor made the same pledge and issued the same benchmark of $1 million through the end of 2022, the bar that Indiana's two NIL collectives exceeded by the deadline. In turn, IU athletics generated $2 million-plus in NIL fundraising last year.

Now, for the second consecutive year, an anonymous donor has come forward and pledged to match donations made to both Hoosiers Connect and Hoosiers For Good up to $1 million through December 31, 2023, according to a release on Tuesday morning.

Hoosiers Connect, the official NIL collective of Indiana athletics, is launching the 'In for Indiana' campaign – an initiative slated to drive Hoosier fans to create the largest single day of NIL support and giving for Hoosier student-athletes. Donations made directly to Hoosiers Connect throughout the day are matched dollar for dollar, giving fans a chance to double their impact with their donations.

"We are excited to announce a one-million-dollar match for a second year and provide IU fans with a new opportunity to get involved, support our student-athletes, Indiana charities, and communities, and rally together to be In for Indiana," said Executive Director Tyler Harris of Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect in a statement.

Hoosiers Connect provides fans a way to support NIL opportunities for IU student-athletes through one-time or recurring donations and memberships with exclusive experiences with student-athletes and other perks. Hoosiers Connect also partners with businesses and organizations to partner them with IU student-athletes for marketing and sponsorship purposes.

When donating to Hoosiers Connect, you have the option to specify which of IU’s 24 Division I sports your donation impacts. The donor will match all one-time and recurring donations, memberships, and business partnerships made to Hoosiers Connect through the end of 2023. The matching contribution will be directed to make the most immediate and dramatic impact.

"“The importance of NIL continues to grow in the world of intercollegiate athletics, and we are proud of the proactive approach we’ve taken in this space and the opportunities our students enjoy,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson in a statement. “The reality is that if you want to maximize the opportunities for your students and programs to succeed on the level IU fans are accustomed to, we must excel when it comes to NIL. The ‘IN for Indiana’ campaign provides a special opportunity to highlight the importance of NIL, and to double your impact with any gift to Hoosiers Connect and Hoosiers For Good. My hope is that Hoosier Nation comes together and sets a new standard for NIL support.”

Hoosiers For Good is a 501(c)(3) organization that partners IU student-athletes with Indiana charitable organizations to raise awareness and further the reach of the charitable organization. A donation to Hoosiers For Good impacts Indiana charitable organizations and local communities. Donations and the matching funds directed to Hoosiers For Good through December 31, 2023, will be directed to make the most immediate and dramatic impact.

Donations to Hoosiers For Good are tax deductible. However, Hoosiers For Good encourages donors to consult their accountants or attorneys regarding the deductibility of donations.