BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In an increasingly prominent and important aspect of college sports' landscape, Indiana athletics is asking fans one simple question: are you IN? Throughout all of Tuesday, November 14, Hoosiers Connect – the official name, image, and likeness collective of IU Athletics – is hosting Indiana's largest single day of NIL giving and support through a campaign titled "In For Indiana." Thanks to the expected contributions of an anonymous donor, any and all donations made on throughout the day will be matched dollar for dollar, with all proceeds going directly toward NIL fundraising.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbmRpYW5hJiMzOTtzIGNvYWNoZXMgYXJlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9JTjRJTj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0lONElOPC9hPjxicj48YnI+QXJlIFlvdT8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JrNllZSHhHVnQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9SazZZWUh4R1Z0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhvb3NpZXJzIENvbm5l Y3QgKEBIb29zaWVyc0Nvbm5lY3QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSG9vc2llcnNDb25uZWN0L3N0YXR1cy8xNzI0MjAzODgxNjkxODE1 OTcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

All day long, inforindiana.com will host live shows with select athletes and coaches from Indiana's 24 varsity teams on campus to spotlight the impact NIL has had on their lives and showcase how they've been able to use NIL as an agent for positivity, growth and empowerment in themselves, the Bloomington community and so on. Scheduled live shows are as follows, with all times eastern: - 9:30 a.m. – Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway of Indiana men's basketball - 11:30 a.m. – Camryn Haworth, Ramsey Gary and head coach Steve Aird of Indiana volleyball - 1:30 p.m. – Philip Blidi and Aaron Casey of Indiana football - 5:00 p.m. – JT Harms, Patrick McDonald, Sydney Masur and Zoe Tiger of Indiana men's and women's soccer - 7:30 p.m. – Sydney Parrish, Mackenzie Holmes, head coach Teri Moren and Miller Kopp of Indiana women's and men's basketball Additionally, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson sat down with Galen Clavio for a discussion and Indiana football's Matthew Bedford and Jaylin Lucas joined Kylee Corman and Mason Williams for an interview as well. These pre-recorded sitdowns are available under the schedule of live shows on the InForIndiana website, and the live shows will be available to watch after their live broadcast has finished.