Hoosiers Connect hosting largest day of NIL support for IU athletics
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In an increasingly prominent and important aspect of college sports' landscape, Indiana athletics is asking fans one simple question: are you IN?
Throughout all of Tuesday, November 14, Hoosiers Connect – the official name, image, and likeness collective of IU Athletics – is hosting Indiana's largest single day of NIL giving and support through a campaign titled "In For Indiana."
Thanks to the expected contributions of an anonymous donor, any and all donations made on throughout the day will be matched dollar for dollar, with all proceeds going directly toward NIL fundraising.
All day long, inforindiana.com will host live shows with select athletes and coaches from Indiana's 24 varsity teams on campus to spotlight the impact NIL has had on their lives and showcase how they've been able to use NIL as an agent for positivity, growth and empowerment in themselves, the Bloomington community and so on.
Scheduled live shows are as follows, with all times eastern:
- 9:30 a.m. – Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway of Indiana men's basketball
- 11:30 a.m. – Camryn Haworth, Ramsey Gary and head coach Steve Aird of Indiana volleyball
- 1:30 p.m. – Philip Blidi and Aaron Casey of Indiana football
- 5:00 p.m. – JT Harms, Patrick McDonald, Sydney Masur and Zoe Tiger of Indiana men's and women's soccer
- 7:30 p.m. – Sydney Parrish, Mackenzie Holmes, head coach Teri Moren and Miller Kopp of Indiana women's and men's basketball
Additionally, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson sat down with Galen Clavio for a discussion and Indiana football's Matthew Bedford and Jaylin Lucas joined Kylee Corman and Mason Williams for an interview as well. These pre-recorded sitdowns are available under the schedule of live shows on the InForIndiana website, and the live shows will be available to watch after their live broadcast has finished.
For fans wanting to get in on the action themselves, the collective's webpage offers a variety of options to prospective donors. Through Tuesday's duration, fans can give, watch, shop initiative-specific merchandise and share the message that they're supporting the fund. Hoosiers Connect also features membership levels that allow fans to set up recurring donations to the collective in support of their favorite Hoosier athletes.
The goal of the campaign is simplistic in nature: giving as big of a boost to the Indiana athletic department in order to compensate players, open up new opportunities to connect Hoosier student athletes with the surrounding community and continue to compete at the highest level of collegiate athletics' ever-evolving landscape.
From the website, on the mission of Hoosiers Connect:
"Hoosiers Connect is an organization established to facilitate NIL partnerships and sponsorships that are in the best interest of IU student-athletes and our Indiana communities, while following all rules related to NIL. NIL has fundamentally changed collegiate athletics, and maximizing this opportunity will require support from Hoosiers everywhere. Investing in Hoosiers Connect is a win-win. You provide an opportunity for a student-athlete to profit on their NIL and also ensure that IU is positioned to continue its rich championship tradition."
