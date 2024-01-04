BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's decided that twice is nice in nabbing Old Dominion transfer safeties.

Defensive back Terry Jones committed to Curt Cignetti's Hoosier program Thursday night, he announced via his social media. The decision comes just a couple of hours after Indiana landed his former Monarch teammate Shawn Asbury II out of the portal.

A season ago with the Monarchs, Jones totaled 104 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, and defended four passes alongside Asbury in the ODU backfield.

The Baltimore native was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention in 2023, alongside Asbury.