IU doubles up on Old Dominion safeties, lands transfer DB Terry Jones
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's decided that twice is nice in nabbing Old Dominion transfer safeties.
Defensive back Terry Jones committed to Curt Cignetti's Hoosier program Thursday night, he announced via his social media. The decision comes just a couple of hours after Indiana landed his former Monarch teammate Shawn Asbury II out of the portal.
A season ago with the Monarchs, Jones totaled 104 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, and defended four passes alongside Asbury in the ODU backfield.
The Baltimore native was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention in 2023, alongside Asbury.
Jones's season in 2023 was his best according to PFF, earning a 74.6 grade and an 85.1 in rush defense. Of his 743 defensive snaps last season, Jones took the largest portion of such at the free safety position.
A junior, Jones will have two years of eligibility at the safety position that is suddenly revamped and reloaded at the top line after key departures this offseason. In the second phase of the offseason transfer portal with the initial wave having passed, the Hoosiers put an emphasis on improving the defensive backfield – nabbing two transfers in a matter of a couple hours.
The Hoosiers' roster continues to take shape.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board