IU Confirms August Exhibition Trip to Puerto Rico

After much speculation, Indiana University released a statement with the details surrounding the basketball program's upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. In addition to three exhibition games, the team will get ten practices together. Those could prove extremely valuable as head coach Darian DeVries tries to install his system with an entirely new set of players in Bloomington.

The following release came from Indiana University.

"The Indiana men’s basketball program will take a foreign tour with three exhibition games from August 5-12 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“We are excited for this opportunity to play three high-level games in Puerto Rico this summer,” said Indiana head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries. “This trip will allow us to bond both on and off the court as we prepare for the 2025-26 season. I would like to thank the administration and the people at CSM for putting such a great event together.”

The week-long tour of the capital city of Puerto Rico, an unincorporated territory of the United States, will be put on by Complete Sports Management, an all-encompassing sports events and marketing agency whose core capabilities include the creation of sporting events globally, event management, sponsorship and hospitality packages. A global brand with a personal touch, CSM is responsible for the creation of top-tier sporting events, worldwide.

"CSM is excited to partner with Puerto Rico in bringing Indiana men's basketball to their beautiful island,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, President of Complete Sports Management. “As a basketball-loving culture, they are sure to embrace one of college basketball's premier programs and their passionate fans."

“Discover Puerto Rico is thrilled to welcome the Indiana men’s basketball team to our Island, in partnership with Complete Sports Management,” said Carlos Deliz, Sports Tourism Director, Discover Puerto Rico. “We look forward to showcasing our world-class facilities, warm hospitality, and vibrant culture. We’re proud to create an unforgettable experience for athletes, loyal fans and our community at the Premier Sports Destination in the Caribbean.”

The Hoosiers will square off with a Puerto Rican All-Star team to open the tour. The game will be played on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.

Indiana will then play a pair of games against Mega Superbet, a professional club based out of Belgrade, Serbia, that competes in the Adriatic Basketball Association to close the tour. The club was founded in 1998 and has produced 16 players drafted into the NBA since 2014, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, All-NBA Defensive Team selection Ivica Zubac, and 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic. Game one against Mega will be played on Saturday, Aug. 9, with the rematch coming on Monday, Aug. 11. Both games will be played at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.

“Everyone at Mega is extremely excited that, after a one-year break, the club will once again have the opportunity to face off against one of the prestigious American college programs,” Misko Raznatovic, Legal Counsel for Mega SUPERBET, said. “This matchup promises to be a real treat for all basketball fans, as it brings together two elite talent developers — on one side, Mega, widely regarded as the top club in Europe for developing young players and the home club of Nikola Jokić, and on the other, Indiana University, one of the most respected programs in the NCAA. Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Indiana is entering a new era under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Darian DeVries.”

Puerto Rico Fan Packages and hotel options will be based on availability at the time of purchase until sold out. Fan packages are fully refundable up to 60 days prior to the event. Guests will only have access to inclusions by purchasing through the provided fan packages. More information can be found here."