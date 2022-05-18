IU built to sustain loss of Jackson-Davis but growing pains could come with

“The big question now is, is Trayce Jackson-Davis gonna come back?" Woodson said. "He’s got until June 1st to make the decision if he’s going to go pro or come back."

On Tuesday, Indiana head coach spoke at a dinner for the Big Brother and Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana charity event. One topic of discussion? Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The NBA Draft Combine is currently going on this entire week in Chicago but it was reported earlier on Wednesday afternoon that Jackson-Davis didn't take part in either the 5v5 scrimmages or the individual measurements due to a positive COVID test.

That decision comes from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 6-foot-9 forward entered the NBA Draft process earlier this offseason and has been training for the NBA Combine and individual workouts since.

Indiana basketball is awaiting the last piece to the puzzle for its roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. That decision will not only impact a lot of the expectations for the Hoosiers on the floor, it will also play a large role in the outcome of the Big Ten next season.

Mike Woodson has put together a roster to be effective and efficient regardless of what the All-Big Ten forward decides. Indiana returns three starters from last season in point guard Xavier Johnson, wing Miller Kopp and forward Race Thompson.

In addition, IU brings back versatile forward Jordan Geronimo who is expected to play a major role in whatever Indiana does next season. Add in five-star recruit Malik Reneau, a 6-foot-8 forward, and former top-100 recruit Logan Duncomb and the Hoosiers have a talented and deep front court.

“We’ve got Race (Thompson) coming back. We’ve got Logan (Duncomb), who is a young center who has gotta mature and then grow into his body. And we’ve got the freshman Malik (Reneau) coming in... So those guys gotta grow up quickly."

If there is no Jackson-Davis on the roster, that is 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game that Indiana doesn't bring back. That is a big hole to fill and one that will be filled with contributions from multiple players.

"My motto has always been, 'next man up'... You're getting an opportunity to play off the bat," Woodson said if Jackson-Davis doesn't return.

Geronimo averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game a season ago but scored 15 points in the First Four win over Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament and then nine points in the loss to St. Mary's.

Reneau averaged 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds this past season for Montverde (Fla) Academy, including 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds at the GEICO High School Nationals tournament.

If Jackson-Davis does return, he will be not only one of the top players in the Big Ten but also one of the top players in the country.

"If he (Jackson-Davis) comes back and plays one more year for Mike Woodson, he could be National Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year and really cement his legacy at Indiana," NCAA.com's Andy Katz said earlier this week.

Woodson knows the importance of Jackson-Davis to this team better than anyone.

“If Trayce comes back, he’s going to occupy a lot of minutes at that position," Woodson added. "But hey, we’ve got enough talent around Trayce that if he doesn’t come back, those guys have gotta step up and play.

“I’m hoping like hell he comes back because he’s a big piece to the puzzle."