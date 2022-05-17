Andy Katz on TJD: 'If he plays one more year... really cement his legacy'

The NBA Combine is underway this week and runs through May 22. Indiana basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of the numerous invitees who are looking to boost their NBA stock over the next few days. This past season at Indiana, Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 blocks. This season he became just the second player in Indiana basketball history to reach the following milestone: 1,500 points, 750 rebounds and 150 blocks. He joined Alan Henderson as the only Hoosiers reaching those marks.

While Jackson-Davis came into his season with the expectation that he would be leaving the program following the year, it's not so clear at this point. NCAA.com and Big Ten reporter Andy Katz discussed Jackson-Davis earlier this week. "Jackson-Davis is not a lock for the first round," Katz said. "He's got the talent, certainly, to potentially play in the NBA, but he's not a lock for the first round. If he comes back and plays one more year for Mike Woodson, he could be National Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year and really cement his legacy at Indiana." The three-year forward at Indiana is expected to be anywhere in the late second round to undrafted range at this point. That can change, however, with a good combine and good individual workouts. The 6-foot-9 forward has a career average of 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and .9 blocks per game in 94 games. He also has shot 55.8 percent over his career. Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to decide on his future. That is the date when a player can return to school and retain their eligibility.