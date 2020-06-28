While the Indiana baseball season ended abruptly in a year that expectations were high, the Hoosiers return almost the entirety of the roster from last year and bring in a very talented recruiting class as well.

Nearly the entire roster is playing summer ball in some capacity and multiple players are yet to show any rust from a shortened season, especially those playing at Grand Park Summer League.

One of those players is Ethan Vecrumba. The rising sophomore would've been the least likely name to be atop the list of Hoosiers performing well after a freshman season in which he hit just .097 (3-of-31) in 13 appearances.

So far this summer, however, Vecrumba is hitting .643 (9-of-14) in seven appearances. With the departure of Elijah Dunham, Vecrumba could be someone expected to step into that role this upcoming season. And to this point, he is relishing that opportunity.

For one of the star returning players for IU, Cole Barr has started right where he left off when IU's season was shut down. The rising senior is hitting .583 (7-of-12) at Grand Park.