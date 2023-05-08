Indiana women's basketball associate head coach Glenn Box has accepted the head coaching position at Miami (OH.). He spent seven season at Indiana, joining Teri Moren's staff in 2016.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity which has been granted to me," said Box. "Competing for championships while fostering an environment of doing things the right way will be the vision moving forward."

The Hoosiers won seven games in all seven of his seasons with the program, including No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament before an upset loss against MIami. However, he was on staff when the Hoosiers made it to the Sweet 16 in 2021 and 2022, with the 2020-21 team playing the Elite Eight.