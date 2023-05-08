Indiana WBB staffer Glenn Box leaving for head coaching position
Indiana women's basketball associate head coach Glenn Box has accepted the head coaching position at Miami (OH.). He spent seven season at Indiana, joining Teri Moren's staff in 2016.
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity which has been granted to me," said Box. "Competing for championships while fostering an environment of doing things the right way will be the vision moving forward."
The Hoosiers won seven games in all seven of his seasons with the program, including No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament before an upset loss against MIami. However, he was on staff when the Hoosiers made it to the Sweet 16 in 2021 and 2022, with the 2020-21 team playing the Elite Eight.
While at Indiana, Box helped develop 11 guards to All-Big Ten honors, including four straight first-team all-conference selections for Grace Berger, who was selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft by the Indianapolis Fever.
Box was also integral in the Hoosiers' defense. In 2022-23, Indiana held the opposition to a 38.7 percent field goal percentage and to just 62.1 points per game. Mackenzie Holmes won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, the first time an Indiana player won the award. Chole Moore-McNeil was also on the Big Ten's All-Defensive team.
Indiana hired Box away from St. Louis University.
