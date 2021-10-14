Indiana’s next test: Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III

Indiana's defense has performed well enough to give the offense a chance to win almost every game. That has been the theme of the 2021 season, yet they are 2-3 thus far.

It points fingers at the productivity of IU's offense, notably in a game where Penn State won 24-0 two weeks ago. However, Penn State's rushing efficiency against IU's defense was another issue, which could lead the Hoosiers to a 2-4 start if not solved for this upcoming week.

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee had two explosive plays out of his eight attempts. The first was a 44-yard run, and the second, a 21-yard run. Quarterback Sean Clifford also scrambled out of the pocket for more than 10 yards three separate times.

The defense allowed multiple high-yardage runs, and the challenge of preventing them will only increase this week when IU faces Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker is a potential Heisman candidate, and he leads college football with 913 rushing yards. He is tied for third in the NCAA for the most rushing touchdowns with nine on the season.

Last week, Walker ran for 233 yards and one touchdown in a 31-13 win over Rutgers. He averaged roughly eight yards per attempt, including a 94-yard touchdown run, breaking the record for the longest run in Michigan State’s history. His eight-yard average against Rutgers is almost one yard higher than his season average of 7.1 yards per attempt.

IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren talked about what makes the Wake Forest transfer so effective in a press conference on Monday.

"Tremendous vision and patience," Warren said. "He doesn't just plug a gap... He's eight yards deep at times in the backfield in that pistol set and he really lets the o-line do their job and he gets three [or] four yards to the line of scrimmage and makes an explosive cut and then accelerates full speed."

What Warren said precisely lines up with Walker's 94-yard touchdown. His vision allowed him to see downfield, his power broke tackles and he outran defenders with his speed before reaching the end zone.

"He has the speed to bounce it and outrun you, and he has the power to run through you or spin out of a couple tackles, and that makes him an extremely versatile back," Warren said.