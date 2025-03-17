Indiana's Hogan Denny named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

A native of Mooresville, Indiana, Denny becomes the second Hoosier to take home Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Indiana freshman Hogan Denny was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week, it was announced by the conference on Monday.

Thus past week, Denny was pivotal in leading Indiana to a perfect 4-0 record, including a weekend sweep of conference opponent Ohio State.

The freshman produced multi-hit performances in each of the three weekend contests against the Buckeyes, including a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 10th inning on Friday night. That single clinched the series win for the Hoosiers in game two of a Friday doubleheader. Prior to the walk-off Denny came through with a pinch-hit double amidst a crucial eighth inning rally.

In the series finale against Ohio State, Denny went 2-for-3, collecting three RBIs and hammering a home run.

Coming into the month of March, Denny was hitting just .050 on the year. Over the last few weeks, Denny's average has shot up to .300, as he continues to earn more consistent at-bats as Indiana's designated hitter.

Denny is now the 11th different Hoosier—and the second this season—to win Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors under head coach Jeff Mercer. This is now the fourth consecutive season that Indiana has had multiple freshman take home Freshman of the Week honors in the Big Ten.