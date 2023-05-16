Indiana offers fast-rising '25 point guard Darius Acuff Jr.
Monday afternoon, Indiana extended a scholarship offer to dynamic 2025 point guard Darius Acuff Jr.
Acuff Jr., a prospect out of Cass Tech in Detroit (MI), is one of the fastest rising prospects within the 2025 class. Due to a monstrous spring on the EYBL AAU circuit, he holds offers from the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, UCF, Nebraska and Pitt.
As a sophomore, Acuff Jr. was named the Michigan High School Basketball Player of the Year by MaxPreps. While averaging 21.4 points and 5.7 assists per game, he led the Cass Tech to a 27-1 record and the school's first ever Division 1 state title.
Playing up at the 17U level with The Family on the EYBL circuit, Acuff Jr. is averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per outing across 12 games. It's efficient too, doing so at a 38.3 percent clip from outside (31-81) and a 47.7 percent from the field overall. He's the second leading scorer on the entire circuit through the first three live periods.
It should come as no surprise that Acuff Jr. is picking up steam. He's an efficient, crafty ball-handler who creates and makes shots. He's dynamic and explosive on both ends of the court, possessing a high motor and attacking wisely when given the opportunity.
Not yet ranked in the 2025 Rivals top 80, it shouldn't be long before Acuff Jr. is on the national radar. It didn't take long for Indiana and company to hop on the bandwagon as a potential suitor for the Michigan product.
Expect the heat to only continue to rise surrounding Acuff Jr. as he enters what figures to be a pivotal point in his process. As the AAU season continues to run on ahead of his junior season, it should be intriguing to see how his recruiting takes shape as he continues to garner attention.
