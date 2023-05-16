Monday afternoon, Indiana extended a scholarship offer to dynamic 2025 point guard Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff Jr., a prospect out of Cass Tech in Detroit (MI), is one of the fastest rising prospects within the 2025 class. Due to a monstrous spring on the EYBL AAU circuit, he holds offers from the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, UCF, Nebraska and Pitt.

As a sophomore, Acuff Jr. was named the Michigan High School Basketball Player of the Year by MaxPreps. While averaging 21.4 points and 5.7 assists per game, he led the Cass Tech to a 27-1 record and the school's first ever Division 1 state title.

Playing up at the 17U level with The Family on the EYBL circuit, Acuff Jr. is averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per outing across 12 games. It's efficient too, doing so at a 38.3 percent clip from outside (31-81) and a 47.7 percent from the field overall. He's the second leading scorer on the entire circuit through the first three live periods.