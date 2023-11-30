BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After reports surfaced on Thursday afternoon that Indiana was in the process of finalizing a deal with Curt Cignetti to be the football program's next head coach, the IU athletic department made it official.

Cignetti will be the 30th head coach in Indiana program history.

"I am very excited to welcome Curt Cignetti as the head football coach at Indiana University," said Scott Dolson, Indiana University's Vice President and Director of Athletics, in a release. "We had a very talented and deep pool of candidates, and Curt stood out thanks to an incredible track record of success over more than four decades in college football. As a head coach he’s succeeded everywhere he’s been, and as an assistant he has been a part of championship cultures while working alongside some of the game’s best coaches. I appreciate the tremendous support throughout this process of Chair Quinn Buckner and the IU Board of Trustees and President Pam Whitten, all of whom were critical in making this day a reality.”

“I am excited to lead this program forward and change the culture, mindset, and expectation level of Hoosier football,” Cignetti said. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Scott Dolson and President Pam Whitten, and I look forward to working with both in building something special at IU. Both share my vision and belief that big things are ahead for the IU program.”