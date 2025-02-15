Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

BLOOMINGTON – Once upon a time, visiting teams entered Assembly Hall knowing they had a slim chance of beating Indiana. However, this season, the opposite has been the case. Visitors now enter the 17,222-seat venue with expectations of emerging victorious. Entering his fourth season, Mike Woodson’s Indiana teams held a record of 21-9 in home conference games and had never lost more than four home conference games. Indiana's 72-68 gut-wrenching defeat to UCLA on Friday night marked the fourth straight time the hosts have fallen in what was once college basketball’s most feared environment. Adding to the laundry list of the striking similarities between the two seasons, Friday’s home loss to the Bruins became the first time Indiana has lost four consecutive at home since the 2018-2019 season. “I'm searching as the coach in terms of trying to get them over the finish line,” Woodson said postgame. “I'll never put it on the player. I'll take the responsibility. Even though I don't make the shots or miss the defensive assignments, it's still my job to get them over the hump.”

With the Illinois game being the outlier, Indiana has lost those three games by a combined eight points, with Friday night’s four-point defeat being the largest of the trio. Even with a raucous Friday night Assembly Hall crowd on hand, Indiana again found itself digging out of a double-digit deficit in the first half. Much like the previous two home games, Indiana put in a spirited effort in the second half to make it a close game, but it missed opportunities late to build on a big road win earlier in the week. “Any time you lose, it hurts,” Woodson said. “After coming off the Michigan State game, which was a great game for our young team and the ball club, and then to come in and not finish tonight, it hurts.”

Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) is blocked byUCLA's Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the Indiana versus UCLA men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Photo by Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)