Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher selected to Butkus Award Watchlist

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana football linebacker Aiden Fisher has been named to the Butkus Award Watchlist, it was announced early on Tuesday morning.

The Butkus Award is given annually to the most outstanding linebacker in all of college football.

2024 will be Fisher's first season in Bloomington with the Hooisers after he spent the beginning of his college career playing under Curt Cignetti has James Madison.

Fisher started 11 games during the 2023 season with the Dukes, earning a third team All-Sun Belt selection with his play.

He tallied 108 tackles, leading JMU in that category, adding 6.0 tackles for loss. Fisher was solid dropping back in pass coverage a year ago too, collecting seven pass breakups and recording an interception in 2023.

Throughout Fisher's days in Harrisonburg, the native of Fredericksburg, Virginia started in 11 of his 23 appearances. He didn't play much prior to his breakout 2023 campaign, registering just five total tackles before he burst onto the scene a season ago.

Entering the 2024 season, Fisher is set to anchor the Hoosiers' defensive unit.

–––––

