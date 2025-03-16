Indiana left out of 2025 NCAA Tournament field

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s NCAA Tournament hopes have officially been dashed. After a roller-coaster season, the Hoosiers were left out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament field, as announced during the Selection Show on CBS on Sunday evening.

Indiana (19-13, 10-10 Big Ten) entered Selection Sunday firmly on the bubble, but when the final bracket was revealed, the Hoosiers’ name was nowhere to be found.

Despite picking up four Quad 1 wins and ranking 54th in the NET rankings, Indiana’s inconsistent play and a shaky overall resume were not enough to earn an at-large bid.

Blowout losses in The Bahamas, a five-game skid from late January to early February, and a disappointing early exit in the Big Ten Tournament against Oregon all weighed heavily against the Hoosiers.

Late-season wins over ranked opponents, including an upset at Michigan State and a victory over Purdue in Bloomington, gave Indiana some hope, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to push them into the field of 68.

The Hoosiers being left out of the tournament marks the second time in four years that Indiana has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament under head coach Mike Woodson, who is set to leave the program following the season.

The Hoosiers will reportedly not accept any invites to any postseason tournaments. That means Indiana's season and Mike Woodson tenure in Bloomington is over. The Hoosiers will turn their focus to finding Woodson's successor.