Indiana lands commitment from Miami (FL) transfer LB Bradley Jennings Jr

Jennings becomes the third commitment of Sunday and the third commitment from the transfer portal for Indiana.

Jennings committed to Indiana on his official visit.

The former Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood high school linebacker is the son of former Florida State linebacker Bradley Jennings.

A three-star recruit coming out of the 2017 class, Jennings was ranked as the No. 35 outside linebacker in the class. Right when he stepped on campus, then Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz had good things to say.

“The first thing that stands out with Bradley is his toughness," Diaz said. "He’s a bruising presence in the middle of the defense. He’s stout versus the run. He has good vision and instincts.”

Jennings has totaled 68 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in his Miami career (35 games). His best season was in 2020 when he finished with 39 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and all three sacks.

This past season, Jennings totaled 14 tackles in eight games. He had six tackles against Alabama and three against Michigan State.