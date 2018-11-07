Indiana assistant head coach/running backs coach Mike Hart is one of 53 nominees for the 2018 Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced today. The award recognizes college football’s top assistant coaches.

A selection committee comprised of 19 distinguished former head coaches, along with a committee representing the FWAA, will choose 15 semifinalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner. Those finalists will be invited to travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, where the 2018 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Marriott Hotel, according to a release.

Promoted to assistant head coach prior to the 2018 season, Hart is in his second season as IU's running backs coach. He has mentored true freshman Stevie Scott to one of the top opening seasons in program history, including the third-most carries in the Big Ten (159, tied for 20th nationally), sixth-most rushing yards (791, 33rd) and tied for sixth most in total touchdowns (8). Scott ranks second in yardage, 100-yard games and carries, and shares fifth in rushing touchdowns with seven among all true freshmen across the country.

Hart has spent seven-plus seasons as a college coach. He spent three years with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts after becoming the University of Michigan's all-time leading rusher.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott won last year's Broyles Award. Winners from the past five seasons are not eligible to be nominated for the award.