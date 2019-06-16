2020 OL Luke Kandra Now In Decision Mode After IU, Louisville Officials
For 2020 3-star offensive guard Luke Kandra, this weekend's official visit wasn't his first trip to Bloomington. Thus, the familiarity left only a couple questions that he had.
"My only question really was about redshirting," Kandra told TheHoosier.com Sunday night. "(Head coach Tom Allen) explained how he thinks I would be able to play right away, but it just all depends on fall camp."
