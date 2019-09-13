The Hoosier Daily: September 13
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Mike Penix is a "gameday decision" for week three
Caleb Jones prepares for his toughest test in Ohio State's Chase Young
Watch: Tom Allen updates Mike Penix's status, previews Ohio State
Tom Allen says Mike Penix is “going through some things” health-wise. He wouldn’t provide specific details, but he said Penix will be a gametime decision for the Ohio State game, and he doesn’t expect anything to be long-term. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 12, 2019
In other injury news: Tom Allen expects Cam Jones back against Ohio State, important in its own way in a game where Hoosiers will badly need all hands on deck defensively, in terms of playmakers. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 12, 2019
Urban Meyer on @BigTenNetwork on Ohio State-Indiana: "Indiana's got very good players in certain positions. They could certainly play at Ohio State. I can tell you Ohio State respects Indiana because of they way they play us, and it's every year...Indiana gives you fits."— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) September 12, 2019
Ryan Day's reaction to the Mike Penix news. #iufb pic.twitter.com/iZa5u7J6UZ— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 12, 2019
That new Sean Wracher, Haydon Whitehead, Logan Justus squad will be tested this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/rlDDMtcurb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 12, 2019
40 Years Later, the ‘Corso Men’ Returned to Bloomington -- The Hoosier Network
'D-Mac' not in Kansas anymore -- The Herald Times
IU coaches expected Peyton Hendershot to break out this year — and he's delivering so far -- Indianapolis Star
Two torn ACLs won’t stop Kendall Beerman from finishing her IU volleyball career -- Indiana Daily Student
Where Did All The Ohio State Crossing Routes Go? -- The-O Zone
Indiana Defense Expects to Take Advantage of Ohio State’s Offense -- The-O Zone
Across The Field: Q&A with Zach Osterman -- Eleven Warriors
History with Indiana on mind of the Buckeyes -- Eleven Warriors
Ohio State preparing for both Indiana quarterbacks -- Eleven Warriors
