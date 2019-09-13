News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 13

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix is questionable for Indiana's week three game against Ohio State.
Seen on The Hoosier

Mike Penix is a "gameday decision" for week three

Caleb Jones prepares for his toughest test in Ohio State's Chase Young

Watch: Tom Allen updates Mike Penix's status, previews Ohio State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

40 Years Later, the ‘Corso Men’ Returned to Bloomington -- The Hoosier Network

'D-Mac' not in Kansas anymore -- The Herald Times

IU coaches expected Peyton Hendershot to break out this year — and he's delivering so far -- Indianapolis Star

Two torn ACLs won’t stop Kendall Beerman from finishing her IU volleyball career -- Indiana Daily Student

Where Did All The Ohio State Crossing Routes Go? -- The-O Zone

Indiana Defense Expects to Take Advantage of Ohio State’s Offense -- The-O Zone

Across The Field: Q&A with Zach Osterman -- Eleven Warriors

History with Indiana on mind of the Buckeyes -- Eleven Warriors

Ohio State preparing for both Indiana quarterbacks -- Eleven Warriors

{{ article.author_name }}