With Twitter rumors about a potential Mike Penix injury swirling around some corners of the Indiana football program, head coach Tom Allen addressed the media Thursday, as he does for a short time every week.

With Twitter rumors about a potential Mike Penix injury swirling around some corners of the Indiana football program, head coach Tom Allen addressed the media Thursday, as he does for a short time every week.

After a short statement, he turned the conversation over to the media, which had several questions about the redshirt freshman quarterback.

- Penix is "working through some things" in terms of health, and the staff isn't "100-percent sure" about the situation.

- Penix will be a "gameday decision."

- "If (Penix) can't go, Peyton (Ramsey) will be ready."

- No specifics about the injury, but it shouldn't be long-term.

- The change at quarterback doesn't change preparation much, Allen said. "That's the good part about it. We're able to just be who we are."

- The staff didn't know about any injury to Penix when Ramsey was put into the game against Eastern Illinois with just over a minute left in the first half.

- Penix was not injured in the Eastern Illinois game. "He just kind of said ti wasn't feeling right. It was not during the game."

- Cam Jones has practiced at 100 percent the last couple of days.

- Marcelino Ball will start at husky after Jamar Johnson started against Eastern Illinois because of some personal fouls from Ball during the Ball State game. "The way that you play during the snap and after the whistle – I think the message was heard loud and clear."