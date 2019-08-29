Catching you up on all things Indiana athletics related for Aug. 29…

COOK HALL TEAM AREA COMING ALONG NICELY! This is going to be vital area for our team all year long. #365allthetime #24/7Access pic.twitter.com/RqXK6tMU59

📸’s of the Cook Hall Locker Room Renovation. Coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/zBtwNRXGQN

B1G champ @n_zeis2 inked his signature this morning 🖊 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/ZV0M11mlbt

This will be the first season beer and wine will be sold to the general public at Memorial Stadium. Fans age 21 or older will be allowed to purchase up to two drinks at a time. https://t.co/1u81vaNnNn

IU AD Fred Glass currently giving the media a rundown on investments in football right now. #iufb pic.twitter.com/6rYHLFoOR1

Fred Glass talks about leaving money in "the cookie jar" for Tom Allen's new contract. He says he is confident in Allen and expects to have to pay well to retain him. #iufb

Great workout with my guy (IU commit) @anthonyl3al yesterday. Getting ready for a BIG senior year at Bloomington South. pic.twitter.com/VsR7Ps1tyg

