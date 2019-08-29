Hoosier Daily: August 29
Catching you up on all things Indiana athletics related for Aug. 29…
Seen On The Hoosier
In-Depth Look: Indiana Basketball's Big Ten Schedule, Part II
Archie Miller Provides Numerous Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Updates
Tweets Of The Day
WOW!!! This NEW @IndianaFootball lockeroom is INCREDIBLE! 😳😳🔥🔥@WISH_TV @CoachAllenIU pic.twitter.com/NcLlQutRyP— Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) August 28, 2019
COOK HALL TEAM AREA COMING ALONG NICELY! This is going to be vital area for our team all year long. #365allthetime #24/7Access pic.twitter.com/RqXK6tMU59— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) August 28, 2019
📸’s of the Cook Hall Locker Room Renovation.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 28, 2019
Coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/zBtwNRXGQN
B1G champ @n_zeis2 inked his signature this morning 🖊#IUBB pic.twitter.com/ZV0M11mlbt— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 28, 2019
This will be the first season beer and wine will be sold to the general public at Memorial Stadium. Fans age 21 or older will be allowed to purchase up to two drinks at a time. https://t.co/1u81vaNnNn— The Herald-Times (@theheraldtimes) August 28, 2019
IU AD Fred Glass currently giving the media a rundown on investments in football right now. #iufb pic.twitter.com/6rYHLFoOR1— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 28, 2019
Fred Glass talks about leaving money in "the cookie jar" for Tom Allen's new contract. He says he is confident in Allen and expects to have to pay well to retain him. #iufb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 28, 2019
Great workout with my guy (IU commit) @anthonyl3al yesterday. Getting ready for a BIG senior year at Bloomington South. pic.twitter.com/VsR7Ps1tyg— Jordan Basye (@CoachBasye22) August 28, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
AD Fred Glass Details Investments in Indiana Football, Improvements to Game-Day Experience, and Excitement for Team and Program, via IUHoosiers.com — Link
Quoted: Indiana vs. Ball State, via IUHoosiers.com — Link
Hoosiers safety Bryant Fitzgerald excited to be back at Lucas Oil Stadium, via HoosierSportsReport.com — Link
IU rookie Wes Martin might still have a shot at taking Ereck Flowers' starting guard spot with the Redskins, via RedskinsWire — Link
Three things to know about IU's game against Ball State in Indianapolis, via Indiana Daily Student — Link
IU Cross Country looks to build off historic season, via Indiana Daily Student — Link
IU Men's Soccer’s Jack Maher, Joshua Penn Earn Preseason All-America Honors from Top Drawer Soccer, via IUHoosiers.com — Link
Volleyball Set to Open Wilkinson Hall with Indiana Invitational, via IUHoosiers.com — Link
