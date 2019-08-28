Head coach Archie Miller and the Indiana Hoosiers released their full schedule last week, and TheHoosier.com took a thorough look at the non-conference opponents Friday. We turn our attention to the Big Ten portion of the slate today, and have already run capsules on the first 10 opponents, available here. Below we conclude with the final 10 conference matchups (team capsules are the same as the first part if it's a second game against the Hoosiers but copied below for easiest reading):

All but two opponents that Indiana will square off with over its final 10 games won at least 20 games last year. (Mike Granse/USA Today Sports)

Feb. 1 — at Ohio State (also play at home Jan. 11)

All-time series: 107-85 (last: 79-75 loss in 2019 Big Ten Tournament) 2018-19 Record: 20-15 overall, 8-12 in the Big Ten (8th) Returning Starters: 3 Quick look: Confidence from an NCAA Tournament appearance and three key returners should power the Buckeyes this season. Star big man Kaleb Wesson and wings Andre Wesson and Luther Muhammad will be joined by a trio of incoming freshmen that were ranked in the top 60 nationally by Rivals.com — and at least one should step into the starting lineup right away. Florida State transfer point guard CJ Walker is also eligible after sitting out last season, and all of the above could result in one of the league’s deepest rosters.

Feb. 8 — vs. Purdue

All-time series: 89-118 (last: 48-46 loss in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 26-10 overall, 16-4 in the Big Ten (t-1st) Returning Starters: 2 Quick look: The Boilermakers exceeded expectations last year and on the back of star Carsen Edwards, who went with the No. 33 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, tied for first in the Big Ten and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue must now replace its go-to piece and only returns a pair of starters. 7-2 Junior center Matt Haarms (74 blocks last year) and classmate guard Nojel Eastern (39 steals) are probably best known for their defense, but did still combine for 16.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game a year ago. Graduate transfer guard Jahaad Proctor averaged 19.4 points at High Point last year, and four-star freshman Brandon Newman (No. 85 nationally) may be asked to step in immediately for a squad looking for its sixth straight NCAA Tournament bid.

Feb. 13 — vs. Iowa

All-time series: 103-68 (last: 76-70 OT loss in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 23-12 overall, 10-10 in the Big Ten (6th) Returning Starters: 2 Quick look: Tenth-year head coach Fran McCaffery must unexpectedly reload after a few offseason departures — Tyler Cook to the NBA Draft (undrafted) and Isaiah Moss to transfer (Kansas) — while senior guard Jordan Bohannon underwent hip surgery in May that could force him to miss the year. The three combined for 35.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game last season, and also accounted for nearly half (260) of the team’s 542 assists. In their absences, junior center Luka Garza is the top returning scorer (13.1), while sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp is the top returning rebounder (4.9, to go along with 11.1 points per game). It could be a struggle for Iowa to repeat its NCAA bid from a year ago — the two years prior to that, it went 19-15 and reached the second round of the NIT in 2016-17) and 14-19 (in 2017-18).

Feb. 16 — at Michigan

All-time series: 107-62 (last: 69-46 loss in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 30-7 overall, 15-5 in the Big Ten (3rd) Returning Starters: 2 Quick look: The Wolverines must replace not only long-time head coach John Beilein but also the only three players who averaged double-digit points a year ago — Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole and Big Ten Rookie of the Year Ignas Brazdeikis. Senior point guard Zavier Simpson and junior center Jon Teske, a breakout big man who averaged 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds a year ago, will lead the way for Juwan Howard’s first chance as a head coach. Simpson posted clips of 8.8 points, 6.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds a contest last season, and both he and Teske are known for their defensive prowess. That’s a good lead duo to have, but how the Wolverines — who have gone 63-15 over the last two seasons — play and perform under Howard is anybody’s guess at this point.

Feb. 19 — at Minnesota

All-time series: 101-69 (last: 84-63 loss in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 22-14 overall, 9-11 in the Big Ten (7th) Returning Starters: 2 Quick look: The Gophers made the NCAA Tournament last year but have much to replace following the losses of big man Jordan Murphy and leading scorer Amir Coffey, who combined for 31.0 points and 14.6 rebounds a game last year. That leaves sophomore center Daniel Oturu as the top returning scorer (10.8) and rebounder (7.0) — no other returner averaged more than 3.1 boards per game a year ago. Sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur, who averaged 10.0 points per game and proved himself as one of the Big Ten’s best sharpshooters last season, likely becomes the go-to scorer, though Oturu’s role will also increase. The roster boasts just one true lead guard in former Pittsburgh transfer Marcus Carr, who sat out last year after averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 assists as a rookie in 2017-18.

Feb. 23 — vs. Penn State (also play at Jan. 29)

All-time series: 39-11 (last: 64-62 win in 2018) 2018-19 Record: 14-18 overall, 7-13 in the Big Ten (11th) Returning Starters: 4 Quick look: The Nittany Lions started 0-10 in league play last year, but pulled out of the tailspin and posted a 7-3 finish over its final 10 Big Ten contests. Graduated guard Josh Reaves was a valuable defender and combo guard Rasir Bolton — the second-leading scorer despite just nine starts — transferred to Iowa State, but the other players of consequence return, led by Lamar Stevens. The senior forward finished second in the league with a clip of 19.9 points per game last season. If fifth-year senior center Mike Watkins plays to his potential — he has publicly battled depression and bipolar disorder — PSU could have one of the conference’s best frontcourts. Watkins averaged 12.1 points and 8.9 rebounds an outing in 29 games during the 2017-18 season but posted career-low clips of 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds last year. One-time Hoosier Curtis Jones (2016-17), a former four-star recruit, will also suit up for the Nittany Lions this season as a graduate transfer after spending two years at Oklahoma State. Penn State is looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance under ninth-year head coach Pat Chambers and may go into the season in better position to do so than ever before.

Feb. 27 — at Purdue

March 1 — at Illinois

All-time series: 93-87 (last: 92-74 win in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 12-21 overall, 7-13 in the Big Ten (10th) Returning Starters: 4 Quick look: Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu should lead the Fighting Illini this season, after the former five-star prospect averaged 13.8 points per game a year ago and could’ve gone to the NBA Draft. Fellow guard Trent Frazier, a junior, was right behind him at 13.7, while sophomore big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 12.5. Incoming 6-10 four-star Kofi Cockburn (the nation’s No. 45 recruit by Rivals) should step in right away, and senior guard Andres Feliz is a valuable piece off the bench, after he averaged 12.1 points per game over the final seven contests last season. The Illini could be in position to make The Big Dance for the first time under third-year head coach Brad Underwood, who brings a 26-39 overall record (11-27 Big Ten) into the season.

March 4 — vs. Minnesota

March 7 — vs. Wisconsin (also play at Dec. 7)