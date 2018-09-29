Indiana Athletics officially opened the Roberts Family Indiana Basketball Team Center in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon. The completed project includes new two newly-named areas in the men’s basketball space - the Andy Mohr Locker Room and the Tim Garl Athletic Training Room, as well a new coaches annex and .

“Dave and Susan Roberts have made a lasting impact on our men’s basketball program courtesy of their generous gift that made this new facility a reality,” IU Athletics Director Fred Glass said in a statement. “We are thrilled that the center is named for Dave and Susan in recognition of their long-standing support of Indiana University Athletics.”

The new space spans more than 4,000 square feet in the Southeast portion of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was unveiled to head coach Archie Miller and the Hoosier team Thursday and offers Hoosier players, coaches, managers and staff "a state-of-the-art space that will be the envy of any other purported similar facility in the country." Within the space are the Andy Mohr Locker Room; the Oladipo Zeller Legacy Lounge; the Tim Garl Athletic Training Room; and the Basketball Coaches annex.

“As a program we want our players to experience the best of the best, and as we took inventory on how we wanted to do things as a new staff, one of the things we really approached was a new area for our team and creating an environment that is cutting edge and second to none,” Miller said. “I think that’s what we have been able to create here.”

The new training space – the Tim Garl Athletic Training Room, named after the team's longtime athletic trainer who enters his 38th season with the program - comes with state-of-the-art equipment and was made possible "thanks to contributions from a handful of unnamed donors and friends of the men’s basketball program," according to the release.



