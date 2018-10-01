Indiana men's basketball head coach Archie Miller on Monday announced senior forward Juwan Morgan and redshirt senior guard Zach McRoberts will serve as team captains for the 2018-19 season. They were chosen through a vote by their teammates.

"Juwan and Zach have shown the qualities that you would expect from experienced players in the program," Miller said in a statement. "They lead by example on the floor every day with their work ethic and in the locker room by not being afraid to hold their teammates accountable in representing the standards we expect when you wear Indiana across your chest. They are two of the most selfless individuals you will ever meet and clearly have earned the respect of their teammates and coaching staff."

According to Inside The Hall founder, editor and publisher Alex Bozich, it's the first time in at least the last decade the program has publicly named a team captain. IU did not do so in Miller's first season.

Morgan averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while starting in 30 contests en route to All-Big Ten and All-District honors as a junior. The Waynesville, Mo., native is 170 points shy of becoming the 52nd player in Indiana history to score 1,000 points for his career.

McRoberts enters his third year as a non-scholarship player and has started in 20 games in each of his last two seasons. The Carmel, Ind., native earned Academic All-Big Ten honors last season and completed his economics degree this spring. He will be pursuing a master's degree in analytics from the Kelley School of Business this fall.

Both will represent IU at next week's Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Oct. 11.