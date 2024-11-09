Indiana football's starting guard Drew Evans out for season

Indiana football has been dealt another season-ending injury along the offensive line. After suspected starting guard Nick Kidwell went down with a season-ending injury prior to the start of the season, the Hoosiers have lost another starting guard due to injury.

Redshirt sophomore offensive guard Drew Evans went down with an achilles injury earlier this week and will miss the rest of the 2024 season, the Indiana football program announced on Saturday.

"The Indiana Football program announced on Saturday (Nov. 8) that redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Drew Evans will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to an Achilles injury suffered during a practice this week," the program's statement read.

Evans had been putting together quite the season as a first-year starter for the Hoosiers. According to Pro Football Focus, Evans had been Indiana's top-rated pass blocker. In the run blocking department, PFF rated Evans as the Hoosiers' fourth-best run blocker.

Fifth-year senior and James Madison transfer Tyler Stephens appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Evans along the starting front.

Indiana takes on Michigan on Saturday afternoon at 3:300 p.m. ET inside of Memorial Stadium.