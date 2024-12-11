Advertisement
Published Dec 11, 2024
Indiana football's 2025 schedule announced by Big Ten
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Advertisement

Dates were set for Indiana football's 2025 Big Ten schedule, as the Big Ten released the full 2025 conference slate on Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the release of the 2024 conference schedule, the Big Ten announced each team's conference opponents through the 2028 season, revealing Indiana's Big Ten opponents for the next handful of years. Indiana's 2025 conference opponents were revealed to be...

Home: Illinois, Michigan State, UCLA, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue

Now, the Hoosiers know when and how those games fit into their schedule. Indiana's complete 2025 schedule can be found below.

SEE ALSO: Big Ten football announces conference opponents through 2028 season

INDIANA'S COMPLETE 2025 SCHEDULE

- 8/30/25: vs. Old Dominion

- 9/6/25: vs. Kennesaw State

- 9/13/25: vs. Indiana State

- 9/20/25: vs. Illinois

- 9/27/25: at Iowa

- Bye Week

- 10/11/25: at Oregon

- 10/18/25: vs. Michigan State

- 10/25/25: vs. UCLA

- 11/1/25: at Maryland

- 11/8/25: at Penn State

- 11/15/25: vs. Wisconsin

- Bye Week

- 11/29/25: at Purdue

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement