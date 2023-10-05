BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten announced the slate of conference opponents through for the next five seasons of college football on Thursday via the Big Ten Network.

Over the summer, the conference expanded to 18 teams ahead of the start of the 2024-25 athletic season, including the likes of Washington and Oregon to planned additions USC and UCLA.

By doing so, the conference would need to redo the schedules previously put in place for the upcoming seasons. Now, each team knows who they'll be playing and where – all the way through the 2028 season of college football in the conference.

The full slate of Indiana's opponents through the next five years – through the 2028 season – are as follows:

2024 – Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Washington Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA

(Dates for the 2024 schedule will be announced at a later date.)

2025 – Home: Illinois, Michigan State, UCLA, Wisconsin Away: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue

2026 – Home: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, USC Away: Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington

2027 – Home: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, USC

2028 – Home: Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, Washington Away: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin