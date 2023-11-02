Advertisement
Indiana football's 2023-24 schedule released by Big Ten

Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@mvsonwilliams

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Thursday afternoon, Indiana football learned their schedule for the entire 2023-24 football season.

About a month ago, Indiana learned the opponents they'd be playing in the first iteration of conference football under the new 18-team layout.

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Washington

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA

Now, Indiana knows when they'll travel where in the upcoming season.

MORE: Big Ten football announces conference opponents through 2028 season

Indiana's 2024 Complete Schedule

8/31/24: vs. Florida International

9/7/24: vs. Western Illinois

9/14/24: at UCLA

9/21/24: vs. Charlotte

9/28/24: vs. Maryland

10/5/24: at Northwestern

10/19/24: vs. Nebraska

10/26/24: vs. Washington

11/2/24: at Michigan State

11/9/24: vs. Michigan

11/23/24: at Ohio State

11/30/24: vs. Purdue

–––––

