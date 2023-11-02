BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Thursday afternoon, Indiana football learned their schedule for the entire 2023-24 football season.

About a month ago, Indiana learned the opponents they'd be playing in the first iteration of conference football under the new 18-team layout.

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Washington

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA

Now, Indiana knows when they'll travel where in the upcoming season.

MORE: Big Ten football announces conference opponents through 2028 season