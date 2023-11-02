Indiana football's 2023-24 schedule released by Big Ten
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Thursday afternoon, Indiana football learned their schedule for the entire 2023-24 football season.
About a month ago, Indiana learned the opponents they'd be playing in the first iteration of conference football under the new 18-team layout.
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Washington
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA
Now, Indiana knows when they'll travel where in the upcoming season.
MORE: Big Ten football announces conference opponents through 2028 season
Indiana's 2024 Complete Schedule
8/31/24: vs. Florida International
9/7/24: vs. Western Illinois
9/14/24: at UCLA
9/21/24: vs. Charlotte
9/28/24: vs. Maryland
10/5/24: at Northwestern
10/19/24: vs. Nebraska
10/26/24: vs. Washington
11/2/24: at Michigan State
11/9/24: vs. Michigan
11/23/24: at Ohio State
11/30/24: vs. Purdue
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board