As the former top high school prospect turns his attention to his fifth collegiate season, recap Williams' 2023 season and preview what's ahead for the talented wideout.

Former four-star receiver recruit E.J. Williams is back for year two with the Hoosiers following an injury riddled 2023 campaign.

Over the course of the 2023 campaign, Williams featured in eight different games for the Hoosiers, making three starts.

A first-year Hoosier after transferring in from Clemson ahead of the 2023 campaign, Williams struggled throughout the early stages of his Indiana career.

A hand injury that Williams suffered during the first half of a week two contest against Indiana State kept the receiver out of the next four games.

Williams tallied just four receptions across his first four appearances a season ago, failing to record multiple receptions in a single game until Indiana's ninth game of the season against Wisconsin in Bloomington.

In that contest, Williams caught four passes for 48 yards, both of which were season-highs at the time.

Williams' solid performance against the Badgers foreshadowed what was to come for the former Clemson Tiger.

Throughout the final four weeks over the season, including that game against Wisconsin, Williams totaled 20 catches for 247 yards.

While Williams was still unable to find the end zone down the back stretch of the season, the wideout's strong close to the regular season in 2023 culminated in a six catch, 97-yard day in the season finale against Purdue.

If Williams can parlay his November success during the 2023 season into more success in 2024, Williams could force his way into regular and consistent playing time this upcoming season.