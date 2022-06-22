Indiana Football: Luke Haggard named top-10 tackle for 2023 NFL Draft

The Indiana football program struggled all last season on the offensive line, but returning a majority of the starting line for the 2022 season, there is hope that unit will raise to the occasion and be much more consistent.

One player returning is fifth-year tackle Luke Haggard. The former junior college prospect has made a significant jump over the last year for the Hoosiers and in turn, has seen his NFL Draft stock rise.

According to Pro Football Focus, Haggard is listed as the No. 9 offensive tackle among draft eligible prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. He is one of three Big Ten tackles on the list, including No. 1 prospect Peter Skoronoski and then No. 3 on the list, Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson.