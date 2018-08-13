The Augusta Sports Council (ASC) on Monday morning announced IU redshirt junior punter Haydon Whitehead has been named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football's top punter.

Add one of Indiana's specialists to the list of Hoosiers who have picked up preseason honors.

Congrats to @haydonw123 of Indiana @IndianaFootball ! He is officially nominated to our 2018 watch list! pic.twitter.com/bOqhBff0iz

Whitehead earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from conference coaches and media in 2017 after averaging 40.7 yards on 85 punts. He also landed 33 inside the 20-yard line, which tied for third nationally, along with 15 inside the 10 and four inside the 5.

The ASC will present the award live on The Home Depot College Football Awards broadcast on ESPN from Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 6, 2018. The show will be televised from 7-9 p.m. eastern time.

According to its website, The Ray Guy Award winner is chosen by a "voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and former Ray Guy Award winners." Punters are evaluated on their overall statistics and contribution to the team, with specific emphasis on the following statistical categories: net average, percentage of total punts inside the 20-yard line, percentage of punts not returned, number of punts and gross average.