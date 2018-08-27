Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 09:30:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football: Grad Transfer QB Brandon Dawkins Leaves Program

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ban0vwt0gehigaredhoo
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins has left the IU football program, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com Monday morning.

Dawkins departs after losing the quarterback battle to redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey, who was named the starter on Thursday by Indiana head coach Tom Allen.

Brought in to provide experience to a young quarterback room which zero scholarship upperclassmen this spring, Dawkins came to Bloomington well aware of the expectations that the starting job would be earned, not given, upon arriving. He had chosen the Hoosiers over interest from Florida Atlantic, Nebraska and UCLA. Although four schools showed interest, Dawkins only visited Florida Atlantic and Indiana in the spring.

Dawkins graduated from Arizona in May with a degree in journalism - broadcast emphasis - and a minor in communications. At this time, it is unclear whether he will pursue his final year of eligibility at another school.

Dawkins' departure leaves Indiana with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in Ramsey and freshman Michael Penix Jr.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}