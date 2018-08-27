Graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins has left the IU football program, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com Monday morning.

Dawkins departs after losing the quarterback battle to redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey, who was named the starter on Thursday by Indiana head coach Tom Allen.

Brought in to provide experience to a young quarterback room which zero scholarship upperclassmen this spring, Dawkins came to Bloomington well aware of the expectations that the starting job would be earned, not given, upon arriving. He had chosen the Hoosiers over interest from Florida Atlantic, Nebraska and UCLA. Although four schools showed interest, Dawkins only visited Florida Atlantic and Indiana in the spring.

Dawkins graduated from Arizona in May with a degree in journalism - broadcast emphasis - and a minor in communications. At this time, it is unclear whether he will pursue his final year of eligibility at another school.

Dawkins' departure leaves Indiana with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in Ramsey and freshman Michael Penix Jr.