Former IU kicker Griffin Oakes and defensive ends Greg Gooch and Robert McCray III have received invitations to NFL rookie minicamps next month.

Oakes announced via his personal Twitter account that he had received an invite from the Tampa Bay Buccanneers. Gooch received an invite from the New Orleans Saints while McCray is reportedly headed to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Neither the Saints nor the Chiefs have announced their rookie minicamp dates, but "clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday" May 4-7 or May 11-14 according to the NFL Operations webpage.

The Buccaneers will hold their minicamp May 11-13.

Following the completion of the rookie minicamp, the franchise can sign as many players from that camp as it wants so long as the roster meets the offseason roster limit of 90 players.

McCray will be joining former IU quarterback Richard Lagow in Kansas City, as Lagow announced Saturday night that he too had received an invitation to the Chiefs' rookie minicamp.

Oakes ended his career as Indiana's career leader in field goals made (69) and finished second in extra points (147) and total points (354). Oakes also concluded his career fifth in Big Ten history in field goals and tied for eighth in points. He 16-of-17 from field goal range (94.1 percent) and 38-of-39 on extra points (97.4 percent) during his final season in Bloomington en route to earning the Big Ten's Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year award.

Gooch posted 26 tackles, 18 solo, with 4.5 sacks (third on the team), 6.5 tackles for loss (fifth), two forced fumbles (first, tied for seventh in the Big Ten) and two quarterback hurries .while sharing the team shared the lead among IU defensive linemen in stops, finishing second in sacks and third in tackles for loss as a senior. He played in all 12 of IU's games in 2017, starting in 11 of them.

McCray made 20 tackles, 15 solo, six sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and one forced fumble, leading the Hoosiers in sacks (tied for 14th in the Big Ten) and all IU defensive linemen in tackles for loss. He received honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from conference media.