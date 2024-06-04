Indiana athletics says due to the popularity of those seats, more will be added entering the 2024 campaign.

The change to premium suite opportunities comes after last season, where Indiana implemented field level suites behind Memorial Stadium's south end zone.

After announcing changes to the student section earlier in the week, Indiana announced its plan to "significantly expand" premium suite opportunities at Memorial Stadium ahead of the 2024 season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana football program is undergoing plenty of changes as the Hoosiers transition into the Curt Cignetti era.

Bloomington, Ind. – IU plans to significantly expand the premium suite opportunities in Memorial Stadium for Hoosier fans during the 2024 season.

For the second straight year, Memorial Stadium will feature nine field level suites on the stadium’s south end behind the end zone. Due to the popularity of those premium spaces last fall, IU is adding eight more suites to Sample Terrace, located on the stadium’s south end and overlooking the south end zone.

In both areas, suites include spacious, sectional furniture seating; a mounted large screen television on the suite’s awning; a drink rail with seating facing the field; and high barstool seats to provide additional seating space. Other special amenities include an all-you-can-eat hospitality buffet and a personal suite attendant. Domestic and craft beer, wine, and premium bar service is also available for purchase.

All food and beverage offerings for suite attendees will be provided by new IU Athletics partner Levy Restaurants. The sports and entertainment hospitality leader, Levy has served fans at some of the country’s biggest sporting events, including the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby, and the U.S. Open Tennis Championships. They will be bringing that same elite gameday food and beverage experience to Memorial Stadium this fall.

Each of the new Sample Terrace, rooftop suites are $25,000 for the season and include 16 game tickets and four parking passes to each of IU’s eight home games beginning with the Aug. 31 opener against Florida International.

The premium suite experience comes courtesy of IU Athletics’ expanded partnership with REVELxp Elite Fan Experiences. REVELxp partners with sports and entertainment brands across the U.S. to provide fans with a modernized, full-service, premium experience on gamedays. IU and REVELxp launched its partnership in advance of the 2023 IU Football season. REVELxp now has partnerships with more than 100 collegiate and professional properties nationwide, including Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Michigan State, Kentucky, Florida, Texas A&M, and the College Football Playoff.

“We expected a great response from our fans last year when we introduced the premium, field-level suites, but it was even bigger and better than we had anticipated,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “Fans loved the unique view that these suites offered, coupled with the exemplary service and experience that REVELxp provides its guests. We’re excited to expand this opportunity to more fans for 2024.”