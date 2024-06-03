Per a Monday morning release, the entire student section will be shifted to the north end of Memorial Stadium between sections 13 and 24. The change will be implemented beginning in the upcoming season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - New details have emerged regarding Indiana football's moving of the student section ahead of the 2024 campaign.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University students can look forward to being surrounded by fellow classmates in an enhanced and relocated IU football student section at Memorial Stadium in 2024.

The entire IU football student section is being moved to the north end of the stadium between sections 13 and 24. This change will enable all IU students to sit together, and this contiguous student section will also enable more IU students to be seated closer to the Memorial Stadium field.

All seats in the student section will remain general admission, allowing IU students to get the best seats on a first-come, first-served basis. Students can purchase season tickets for the 2024 season and charge them to their Bursar account HERE.

“The level of support that we have received from IU students in recent years has been tremendous, which is why we are able to make this exciting change,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “This new student section promises to create an electric atmosphere on gamedays, particularly when visiting teams have the ball on that end of the field. In addition, by relocating our students to the north end, they’ll be the first to welcome our team onto the field moments before kickoff.

“We’re enjoyed record attendance numbers in recent years for IU football, and a big reason for the surge has been the turnout of our students. I think this change will make IU football gamedays that much better for those same students who are now excited for the coach Curt Cignetti era to get underway.”