Indiana first baseman Jake Hanley named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Indiana freshman first baseman Jake Hanley has been honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

This marks the third time in the past four weeks that an Indiana player has received this accolade. Hanley becomes the third Hoosier to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, following teammates Cooper Malamazian and Hogan Denny.

Indiana has now secured three of the seven freshman weekly honors awarded by the conference this year. This achievement marks the fourth time in program history (2011, 2012, 2017, 2025) that Indiana has had at least three different players receive this recognition in the same season.​

Hanley's performance over the past week was nothing short of stellar. In four games, he recorded an impressive 8-for-17 (.471) at the plate, including three home runs, eight RBIs, seven runs scored, and two walks.

Hailing from Mason, Ohio, Hanley currently leads the Big Ten with 45 hits and ranks second among all freshmen nationwide in base hits. He is one of three IU players—alongside teammates Korbyn Dickerson and Devin Taylor—to have surpassed 40 hits this season.

Maintaining his current pace, Hanley is on track to challenge Indiana's all-time single-season freshman hits record of 88. His consistent performance positions him as one of the frontrunners for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.​

Since head coach Jeff Mercer took the helm in 2019, Hanley is the 12th different Indiana player to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This year also marks the first time under Mercer's leadership that three players have received the honor in the same season.