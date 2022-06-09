Indiana Basketball: Official roster, updated jersey numbers announced
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
The Indiana basketball program released its official roster with updated jersey numbers on Thursday afternoon.
That includes the four freshmen with the following numbers:
Jalen Hood-Schifino - No. 1
Malik Reneau - No. 5
Kaleb Banks - No. 10
CJ Gunn - No. 11
Below is the official roster with the updates made to the coaching staff to include new roles and new names.
Roster:
Coaching Staff:
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.