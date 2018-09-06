Franklin took official visits to IU over the Aug. 25 weekend and Purdue over the Sept. 1 weekend before making his decision.

Indianapolis Cathedral three-star guard Armaan Franklin committed to the Hoosiers tonight, over a final three that also included Purdue and Xavier.

The first IU commit for the 2019 cycle is on the board.

He also held earlier offers from Louisville, Butler, Clemson and Ohio State among others.

"Archie Miller has done well by utilizing versatile guards and he's shown that he doesn't mind playing a little smaller in order to play fast and create matchup problems," Rivals analyst Eric Bossi wrote this week. "Most likely, Romeo Langford will be in and out of Bloomington in a year and that's going to create a huge hole that will need to be plugged.

"The Hoosiers will have experience back without Langford, but even with a junior Aljami Durham, senior Devonte Green and a sophomore Robert Phinisee in the fold, there will be some minutes to be had."

IU really first started evaluating Franklin this winter, alongside Purdue, with coaches from both staffs attending games at Cathedral.

"That’s a school I’m interested in,” he told TheHoosier.com, of IU in January. “It’s not far from home, only about an hour and a half, so that’s cool.

“The new coach is a good coach. The players have to get used to him so that’s why there’s ups and downs. It’s a rebuilding year.”

The three-star guard averaged 23.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a junior, helping Cathedral to a 19-5 overall record and earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors.

Franklin also averaged 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Meanstreets on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit this spring and summer.

