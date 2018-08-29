Ticker
2018 Hoosier Hoops Indiana Basketball Preview

Jeanette Blankenship • TheHoosier.com
Pre-Order Special!

100 full-color glossy pages

FREE FIRST CLASS DELIVERY!* ($4 Value)

The 2018 Indiana Basketball Preview Features:

Articles on Romeo Langford and the other members of IU's No. 7-ranked recruiting class

Features on seniors Juwan Morgan, Zach McRoberts and Evan Fitzner

Detailed player bios

Opponent previews and Big Ten outlook

IU Women's Basketball coverage

And much more!

Expected Ship Date Is First Week of October

Rivals members, click here to order this magazine for only $6.95

Non-subscribers, order here for $9.95

Everyone saves with FREE shipping on preorders before 9/13/18

