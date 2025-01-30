Indiana football makes roster updates, player changes ahead of 2025 season

Below is a breakdown of the roster updates the Hoosiers have made.

- Quarterback Tyler Cherry: Cherry will serve as a student coach for the upcoming season while recovering from a knee injury sustained in December, per reports. A former four-star recruit, he is expected to return to the roster in 2026. Cherry suffered the injury during practice leading up to Indiana’s College Football Playoff matchup against Notre Dame on Dec. 20, rendering him medically ineligible for the 2025 season. Instead, he will contribute to the team as a student coach.

- Cornerback Jamier Johnson: The 2024 starting cornerback is no longer with the program, per reports. Johnson played in 12 games last season, making 10 starts, and recorded 35 total tackles and an interception. His departure creates a vacancy in Indiana’s secondary, though the Hoosiers retain key returners and offseason additions to maintain depth at the position.

- Cornerback Josh Philostin: A highly rated member of Indiana’s 2024 recruiting class, Philostin has entered the transfer portal, according to reports. He missed his entire freshman season due to an injury sustained before the start of the year.

- Offensive lineman Nick Kidwell: Kidwell has opted not to pursue an additional year of eligibility after suffering a season-ending injury in fall camp. He would have needed a medical hardship waiver for an eighth season in 2025 but is no longer on the roster.

- Offensive lineman Cooper Jones: Jones will not return to the team for the 2025 season. Originally a defensive lineman from Valparaiso High School, he transitioned to the offensive line in 2023 and appeared in 30 games during his time at Indiana.

- Running back Solomon Vanhorse: Vanhorse remains on the roster, indicating he will likely seek a medical hardship waiver for an eighth season. The former James Madison running back has battled multiple season-ending injuries throughout his career.