BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Wednesday morning, Indiana baseball realeased its full 2024 schedule, including all non-conference and conference matchups. The 56-game schedule features six non-conference weekends, eight Big Ten series and 13 midweek matchups. The Hoosiers will play 11 games against teams the made the NCAA Tournament a season ago. “We believe our non-conference schedule is built to prepare us for the rigors of conference and hopefully postseason play,” head coach Jeff Mercer said. “We value the importance of creating a challenging schedule with both our road and home opponents. We will be able to learn and grow through those challenges to become the best version of our team.”

See Indiana baseball's full 2024 schedule below.