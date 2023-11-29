Indiana baseball releases full schedule for 2024 season
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Wednesday morning, Indiana baseball realeased its full 2024 schedule, including all non-conference and conference matchups.
The 56-game schedule features six non-conference weekends, eight Big Ten series and 13 midweek matchups. The Hoosiers will play 11 games against teams the made the NCAA Tournament a season ago.
“We believe our non-conference schedule is built to prepare us for the rigors of conference and hopefully postseason play,” head coach Jeff Mercer said. “We value the importance of creating a challenging schedule with both our road and home opponents. We will be able to learn and grow through those challenges to become the best version of our team.”
See Indiana baseball's full 2024 schedule below.
Highlights of the non-conference schedule include a February tournament in Myrtle Beach against the likes of Duke, Coastal Carolina and George Mason -- all of whom made the NCAA Tournament a season ago.
The Hoosiers will also take part in the Frisco Classic in early March, a four-team tournament in Frisco, Texas. There the Hoosiers will play Alabama, Arizona and Dallas Baptist -- another three teams that all made the NCAA Tournament last season.
Some big non-conference matchups include a trip to Waco, Texas to take on Baylor, going to Nashville, Tennessee to face off against Vanderbilt and a trip to Louisville, Kentucky to play Louisville.
Indiana will also play a neutral site game at Victory Field, the home of the Indianapolis Indians, in April against Ball State.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board