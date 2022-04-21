Indiana announces addition of 2022 five-star forward Malik Reneau

Reneau committed to Indiana on Monday following his official visit. He joins five-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino , four-star forward Kaleb Banks and three-star guard CJ Gunn in the 2022 recruiting class.

Indiana made the signing of 2022 five-star Malik Reneau official on Thursday. Reneau was a former Florida commit who re-opened his recruitment in the spring following a coaching change.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University men's basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced that Malik Reneau, a 6-8, 230-pound, forward from Miami has signed a Big Ten Tender and will attend IU and play for the Hoosiers beginning next season.

Reneau played for Montverde (Fla.) Academy and helped them win the GEICO High School Nationals in 2021 and 2022 where he teamed with another Hoosier basketball signee, Jalen Hood-Schifino. Coached by Kevin Boyle, Reneau, averaged 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds this past season, including 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds at the GEICO High School Nationals. He had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game. Named an honorable mention All-American by MaxPreps, he also had 10 points and nine boards at the Jordan Brand Classic.

In the summer, he played for the Nightrydas Elite grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 12 games. He shot 61.8% inside the arc.

Reneau, a native of Miami, is ranked as the 22nd best player in the recruiting class by ESPN.com, 25th by Rivals.com and 28th by 247Sports.com.

Reneau joins guard Hood-Schifino (No. 21, 247Sports), Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year forward Kaleb Banks (No. 74, 247Sports) from Fayette County (Ga.) High School and Indiana All-State guard C.J. Gunn (No. 141, 247Sports) from Lawrence North High School. The quartet gives IU the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, its highest ranking since 2013 when it boasted the fourth-best class in the country. The class is ranked eighth by ESPN.com and 13th by Rivals.com.

He is the son of Patrick and Melanie Reneau.

Coach Woodson on Malik Reneau

"Malik has enjoyed success at the highest level in high school and brings a competitive and winning presence to our program. He's an outstanding offensive player who continues to expand his game. He has great touch and tremendous footwork and he uses his quickness to his advantage. He has a great Basketball IQ and is an unselfish teammate who has benefitted from working with and against some very talented players on a daily basis. Defensively, he is well suited to today's game. He keeps his man in front of him and can step out in pick and roll situations and hold his own. We are excited to welcome him and his family to Hoosier Nation."