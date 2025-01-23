Indiana among finalists for international forward Harun Zrno

Class of 2025 forward and Indiana basketball target Harun Zrno is set to make his college decision on Friday.
Zrno, a Bosnian sharpshooter, visited with Indiana in early January—when Indiana played USC.
He's also recently taken visits to Wisconsin, Virginia and Creighton. Those are also Indiana's fellow finalists.
A 6-foot-7 forward, Zrno will be a freshman next season, although he will turn 21 on March 1.
For BC Slavija, Zrno is currently averaging 18.3 points per game. He's shooting 52.3% from the floor and 46.3% from the 3-point range.
Zrno's added 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals a game, as BC Slavija gets set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the national championship.
A season ago, Zrno played in the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League for Valmiera Glass Via.
Indiana currently has one commitment in the class of 2025 in the form of four-star forward Trent Sisley. The Hoosiers will look to add Zrno to their 2025 recruiting class on Friday.
Check out some of Zrno's highlights below.
