Indiana among finalists for international forward Harun Zrno

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

Class of 2025 forward and Indiana basketball target Harun Zrno is set to make his college decision on Friday. Zrno, a Bosnian sharpshooter, visited with Indiana in early January—when Indiana played USC. He's also recently taken visits to Wisconsin, Virginia and Creighton. Those are also Indiana's fellow finalists. A 6-foot-7 forward, Zrno will be a freshman next season, although he will turn 21 on March 1.