INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- After falling to the Kentucky All-Stars on Friday night in Lexington, the Indiana All-Stars got some revenge on Saturday in Indianapolis. They defeated Kentucky in thrilling fashion by a final score of 92-89 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Kentucky was looking for their first series sweep since 1986, but Indiana had other plans.

Kansas commit Flory Bidunga was extra motivated for the Indiana All-Stars. Friday night's controversial technical foul took Bidunga out of the game, ultimately playing a major factor in Kentucky's victory. On Saturday, Bidunga had 31 points and 17 rebounds to lead the way for Indiana.



Purdue commit Jack Benter had 16 points, while Northwestern commit KJ Windham added 13. The Indiana All-Stars nearly blew a 19 point lead, but got the job done in the closing minutes of the game. Indiana outscored Kentucky 52-40 in the paint, which made up for some poor foul shooting. It was another great atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as the Indiana All-Stars improved to 105-47 in the all time series.



Though the Indiana University program didn't have many connections to players in the game this year, the expectation is that will change for next season. The Hoosiers are targeting players like Trent Sisley and Braylon Mullins, while players like Jalen Haralson and other IU targets could be part of the games next year. Most Indiana fans had more interest in Wednesday night's Juniors vs. Seniors game for that reason, which we recapped here. It was a fun and entertaining All-Star week, as the state continues to showcase top tier talent. All eyes will shift back to AAU championships and recruiting of the highly touted 2025 class in the coming months.

